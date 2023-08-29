Securitize tokenizes U.S. Treasury Bond yield fund for accredited investors

<p>Tradeteq, a financial asset marketplace and securitization-as-a-service provider based in London, has launched an exchange-traded U.S. Treasury Yield (USTY) fund as a digital asset. </p>\r\n<p>The San Francisco-based firm <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/241382/securitize-launches-tokenized-security-in-europe">Securitize</a>, which tokenizes real world assets, has tokenized USTY on the Layer 1 blockchain XDC Network.</p>\r\n<p>The USTY token gives investors access to a yield from a U.S. Treasury ETF in addition to exposure to U.S. Treasury securities, according to a company statement. Accredited investors can obtain the USTY token starting Tuesday. </p>\r\n<p>“USTY combines the flexibility and accessibility of cryptocurrencies with the stability of a U.S. Treasury ETF, creating an efficient and seamless investment experience,” said Nils Behling, chief operating officer of Tradeteq, in a statement.</p>\r\n<div>The move also marks the first time <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/234685/securitize-takes-contrarian-view-in-cryptos-war-with-the-sec">Securitize</a> has used the XDC network to tokenize digital asset securities.</div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>