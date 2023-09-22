Nansen third-party security breach exposes 6.8% of user emails and some blockchain addresses

Crypto analytics platform Nansen disclosed that one of its third-party vendors was compromised, leading to the loss of emails, password hashes and some blockchain addresses.

The breach impacted 6.8% of its users, who had their emails exposed, according to a post on X. Nansen said a portion of these users also had hashes of their passwords exposed and an even smaller group had their blockchain addresses revealed too.

Nansen said that the breach resulted in the attacker gaining admin access to an account that was used to provide customer access to its platform.

It didn't name the third-party vendor but encouraged it to publicly disclose the breach.

The company has contacted affected users and encouraged its users to change their passwords and to be wary of phishing attacks.