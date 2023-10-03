FINPR: A Leading Web3 Influencer Marketing Agency

FINPR is a Dubai-based crypto PR agency that broadened its influencer marketing service by increasing the number of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) to 1400+ advertising formats by 700+ crypto and Web3 influencers.

Over 450 of these KOLs are YouTubers, while the rest are active on social media platforms like X, Instagram, and TikTok. This diversification establishes FINPR as a leading player among Web3 influencer marketing service providers regarding KOLs offered.

Crypto influencer marketing has proven a potent tool for generating relevant traffic for Web3 and blockchain startups. It is instrumental in building trust, acquiring customers, and enhancing brand visibility.

Even amidst the ongoing crypto bear market, FINPR continues to observe solid demand for influencer marketing from Web3 companies. "Crypto exchanges, wallets, and protocols are willing to allocate budgets for influencers, especially when they have prior experience and know how to achieve positive ROI," remarks FINPR’s CEO Kirill Bezverhi.

In addition to influencer marketing, FINPR offers a spectrum of services like crypto PR publications, community management, crypto exchange listing, SEO, and PPC ads management among others.

When it comes to blockchain PR, FINPR provides access to 230+ crypto media outlets in 15 languages, including English, German, French, Turkish, Arabic, Korean, Indonesian, and more. The media list offered by FINPR features 100 English-language outlets, 16 Turkish-language, 13 German, 14 Arabic, and 13 Spanish-language media outlets, among others.

The total tally of media options this Web3 PR agency offers to its clients in the crypto, Web3, and fintech sectors now exceeds 450 outlets, encompassing business, tech, finance, and news media.

About FINPR

FINPR is a crypto marketing & PR agency based in Dubai. Since its launch in 2017, the agency has facilitated the marketing and PR efforts of over 250 NFT, DeFi, Web3, Crypto, and FinTech startups, including Gate.IO, BestChange, and Klaytn. The services offered by FINPR include crypto PR, influencer marketing, community management, crypto SEO, marketing strategy creation, crypto exchange listings, content creation, and more.