X account tied to rapper Nelly compromised, used for crypto phishing scam

An X (formerly Twitter) account associated with American rapper Nelly was compromised, with the hacker using the profile for social engineering attacks and lure people to a crypto phishing site, on-chain investigator ZachXBT noted.

The attacker also altered Nelly’s profile to pose as a security analyst for Scam Sniffer — a web-based security solution. “On-chain security analyst. Helping you catch scammers @realscamsniffer,” the bio read. However, the profile seems to have been deleted or otherwise removed, and now says the account doesn’t exist.

Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., better known by his stage name Nelly, has released eight studio albums throughout his career, winning multiple accolades including three Grammy Awards and nine Billboard Music Awards.

Furthermore, ZachXBT cited two messages sent by the scammer to people, trying to claim that they were investigating wallet approval compromises on recipients’ addresses. This was also in an attempt to steal funds by getting users to sign malicious transactions.

“@NellioETH is compromised and pretending to be a member of ScamSniffer. They are trying to message people in an attempt to social engineer them into using a phishing site,” Scam Sniffer stated on X, confirming ZachXBT’s report. “Please always make sure you are visiting scamsniffer.io.”

Representatives for Nelly did not immediately return a request for comment from The Block.