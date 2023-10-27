MetaMask adds support for Base, zkSync, Linea on bridge service with Socket and LI.FI aggregators

Crypto Ecosystems • October 27, 2023, 1:53PM EDT
Published 1 minute earlier on
  The Block

Quick Take

  • MetaMask now supports nine different blockchain networks through its bridge service, including three new additions: Base, zkSync Era, and Linea.
MetaMask now supports nine different blockchain networks through its bridge service, including three new additions.

