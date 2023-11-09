Aragon to offer multichain governance for DAOs via LayerZero and zkSync integration

Crypto Ecosystems • November 9, 2023, 10:01AM EST
Published 1 minute earlier on
  The Block

Quick Take

  • Aragon has integrated LayerZero and zkSync for multichain governance, enabling asset and permission management across EVM chains.
  • It will be offered via Aragon’s OSx plugin, and use zkSync Era rollup and LayerZero for cost-effective voting and cross-chain messaging.
  • The plugin’s code is currently under security audits.
The mutlichain governance will be offered via Aragon’s OSx plugin and use zkSync Era rollup and LayerZero interoperability protocol.

