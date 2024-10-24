Kain Warwick on Infinex and the future of crypto trading

Episode 8 of The Crypto Beat was recorded with The Block's Editor-In-Chief Tim Copeland, Senior Reporter and Editor Daniel Kuhn and Infinex Founder Kain Warwick.
Infinex founder Kain Warwick joined The Block Editor-In-Chief Tim Copeland and Senior Reporter Daniel Kuhn to discuss his new platform, the upcoming U.S. election and the broader DeFi landscape.
OUTLINE
00:00 Introduction
02:28 U.S. election
04:22 David Hoffman fight
10:05 Web2/Web3
14:59 Infinex
23:07 Taking on MetaMask and Binance
30:40 NFT
35:34 Infinex's impact on Synthenix
39:49 World Liberty Financial
43:07 ICOs and shifted Metas
50:35 Trump in 2017
55:36 Next Infinex integrations
1:03:58 Concluding thoughts
