Kain Warwick on Infinex and the future of crypto trading

Episode 8 of The Crypto Beat was recorded with The Block's Editor-In-Chief Tim Copeland, Senior Reporter and Editor Daniel Kuhn and Infinex Founder Kain Warwick.

Listen below, and subscribe to The Crypto Beat on YouTube, Apple, Spotify, Twitch or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Infinex founder Kain Warwick joined The Block Editor-In-Chief Tim Copeland and Senior Reporter Daniel Kuhn to discuss his new platform, the upcoming U.S. election and the broader DeFi landscape.

OUTLINE

00:00 Introduction

02:28 U.S. election

04:22 David Hoffman fight

10:05 Web2/Web3

14:59 Infinex

23:07 Taking on MetaMask and Binance

30:40 NFT

35:34 Infinex's impact on Synthenix

39:49 World Liberty Financial

43:07 ICOs and shifted Metas

50:35 Trump in 2017

55:36 Next Infinex integrations

1:03:58 Concluding thoughts

