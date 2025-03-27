<p><span style="box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px;"><em>Episode 20 of The Crypto Beat was recorded with </em><em><strong>The Block Editor-In-Chief Tim Copeland and Superfluid Co-Founder &amp; CEO Fran Renzi</strong></em><em><strong>.</strong></em></span></p>\r\n<p><i data-stringify-type="italic">Listen below, and subscribe to The Crypto Beat on </i><i data-stringify-type="italic"><a class="c-link c-link--underline" href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqjFueYMJ78eF6G0lGLzzpQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-stringify-link="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqjFueYMJ78eF6G0lGLzzpQ" data-sk="tooltip_parent">YouTube</a></i><i data-stringify-type="italic">, </i><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-crypto-beat/id1766487816"><i data-stringify-type="italic">Apple</i></a><i data-stringify-type="italic">, </i><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/3HTxRuUINeHi3Fxoq5Jc8d?si=f04a786ae2c34e2c&amp;nd=1&amp;dlsi=3e5a2681379b4c32"><i data-stringify-type="italic">Spotify</i></a><i data-stringify-type="italic">, <a href="https://www.twitch.tv/thecryptobeat">Twitch,</a> </i><i data-stringify-type="italic">or wherever you listen to podcasts. The Block's Editor-in-Chief, Tim Copeland, was joined by Superfluid Co-Founder and CEO Fran Renzi.

In this episode, Copeland and Renzi discussed Superfluid, a protocol that allows for continuous, second-by-second streaming of cryptocurrency payments.

Renzi explains how the protocol works by using a different accounting method than traditional token transfers, allowing for more efficient and scalable recurring payments, with potential applications in areas like employee compensation, subscription services and gaming.</p>\r\n<p><strong>OUTLINE<br />\r\n</strong><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KLYvhHxwJbo" target="" rel="noopener">00:00</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Introduction <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KLYvhHxwJbo&amp;t=25s" target="" rel="noopener">00:25</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Sponsor break <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KLYvhHxwJbo&amp;t=74s" target="" rel="noopener">01:14</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Diving Into Superfluid <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KLYvhHxwJbo&amp;t=267s" target="" rel="noopener">04:27</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> How Superfluid Works <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KLYvhHxwJbo&amp;t=529s" target="" rel="noopener">08:49</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> The Accountant’s Nightmare <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KLYvhHxwJbo&amp;t=665s" target="" rel="noopener">11:05</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Scaling <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KLYvhHxwJbo&amp;t=1030s" target="" rel="noopener">17:10</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Going Cross-Chain <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KLYvhHxwJbo&amp;t=1292s" target="" rel="noopener">21:32</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Garnering Participation <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KLYvhHxwJbo&amp;t=1442s" target="" rel="noopener">24:02</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Hacker House Results <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KLYvhHxwJbo&amp;t=1764s" target="" rel="noopener">29:24</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Meme Coins vs Utility Season <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KLYvhHxwJbo&amp;t=1969s" target="" rel="noopener">32:49</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Reasons For Money Streaming </span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><br />\r\n<a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KLYvhHxwJbo&amp;t=2397s" target="" rel="noopener">39:57</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Smart Contracts and Smarter Payroll <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KLYvhHxwJbo&amp;t=2598s" target="" rel="noopener">43:18</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Banks, Blockchains, and Bottlenecks <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KLYvhHxwJbo&amp;t=2957s" target="" rel="noopener">49:17</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Streaming For Games <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KLYvhHxwJbo&amp;t=3055s" target="" rel="noopener">50:55</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Conclusion</span><strong><br />\r\n</strong></p>\r\n<div class="xgmjVLxjqfcXK5BV_XyN">\r\n<hr /></div>\r\n<p><strong>The Block Newsletters<br />\r\n</strong>The Block's newsletters bring you the latest news and analysis of the fast-moving crypto and DeFi markets. 