Chatting Optimism with OP Labs co-founder Mark Tyneway

Episode 23 of The Crypto Beat was recorded with The Block Editor-In-Chief Tim Copeland and OP Labs C0-Founder and Systems Engineer Mark Tyneway.
In this episode, Copeland and Tyneway discuss the progress and current state of Optimism. Tyneway unpacked OP Labs' focus on user experience and interoperability, and how crypto's future could become more app-focused.
OUTLINE
00:00 - Introduction
00:48 - Optimism’s Growth and Ecosystem Highlights
05:04 - Crypto’s App-Focused Future
06:57 - Native Interoperability and Cross-Chain Messaging
16:10 - Adoption Through Apps
20:18 - Staying Focused on the Vision
25:23 - Crypto’s Growing Relevancy
27:51 - Value Accrual to ETH vs Layer 2s
33:12 - The Super Token
36:00 - ZK Proofs
39:24 - Biggest Challenges for Layer 2 Growth
40:43 - Optimism’s 2025 Vision
41:36 - Outro and Final Thanks
Guest links:
Mark Tyneway - https://x.com/tyneslol
OP Labs - https://x.com/OPLabsPBC
Optimism - https://x.com/Optimism
