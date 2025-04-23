Chatting Optimism with OP Labs co-founder Mark Tyneway

Episode 23 of The Crypto Beat was recorded with The Block Editor-In-Chief Tim Copeland and OP Labs C0-Founder and Systems Engineer Mark Tyneway.

The Block's Editor-in-Chief, Tim Copeland, was joined by OP Labs Co-Founder and Systems Engineer Mark Tyneway.



In this episode, Copeland and Tyneway discuss the progress and current state of Optimism. Tyneway unpacked OP Labs' focus on user experience and interoperability, and how crypto's future could become more app-focused.

OUTLINE

00:00 - Introduction

00:48 - Optimism’s Growth and Ecosystem Highlights

05:04 - Crypto’s App-Focused Future

06:57 - Native Interoperability and Cross-Chain Messaging

16:10 - Adoption Through Apps

20:18 - Staying Focused on the Vision

25:23 - Crypto’s Growing Relevancy

27:51 - Value Accrual to ETH vs Layer 2s

33:12 - The Super Token

36:00 - ZK Proofs

39:24 - Biggest Challenges for Layer 2 Growth

40:43 - Optimism’s 2025 Vision

41:36 - Outro and Final Thanks



Guest links:

Mark Tyneway - https://x.com/tyneslol

OP Labs - https://x.com/OPLabsPBC

Optimism - https://x.com/Optimism

