Constellation Network Launches Digital Evidence to Unlock the Trillion Dollar Transparency Economy

San Francisco, California, March 26th, 2025, Chainwire

Constellation Network, the distributed infrastructure company validated by the US Department of Defense, today announced the launch of Digital Evidence — a tamper-proof compliance product designed specifically for law enforcement and emergency services.

After 6 years of contracting with the DoD and building the Iron SPIDR project, which demonstrated the value of securing provable critical missions communication, Constellation is announcing the productization of their blockchain infrastructure, called Digital Evidence, for commercial procurement.

In the public sector alone over $3.6B is spent defending compliance cases. Digital Evidence creates and secures critical data with blockchain technology to ensure complete end-to-end trust and integrity for legal and compliance purposes. Organizations can save time gathering evidence for legal, compliance, or management by securely and immutably storing data for automated evidentiary reporting.

Digital Evidence seamlessly collects data from police cars, fire trucks, EMS vehicles, and onboard systems while creating immutable records that can be easily accessed, through reports and other intelligence, to be presented as court-admissible evidence. Through the partnership with Panasonic and their TOUGHBOOK, announced in October 2024, Constellation will explore deploying Digital Evidence quickly to their customers where technology is already deployed.

Digital Evidence aims to be used across several use initial pilot cases including Panasonic Toughbooks, AI datasets, retail analytics through Dor Technologies, and evidence collection in operational workflows (i.e., intellectual property protection, systems performance, cost-effectiveness of operations, and efficiency reporting).

Aidan Clifford, Director Market Solutions Team, Panasonic Toughbook stated, "Panasonic is excited to explore with Constellation new markets with Digital Evidence that will result in cost and workflow efficiencies for our customers with connected devices."

"There is a massive sense of urgency from both the private and public sector to have more transparency across technologies, organizations, and agencies," said Ben Jorgensen, CEO of Constellation. "Through Digital Evidence, blockchain technology can be easily integrated and used for public good. Digital Evidence is one product (of many to come) that will immediately solve compliance issues while significantly reducing the burden of reporting with accuracy.”

The output for any organization using Digital Evidence will be a "Smart Checkmark" certification for their technologies, instilling consumer confidence in data collection and auditing practices. Looking ahead, Constellation is developing integrations between Digital Evidence and existing databases, business intelligence tools, indexing solutions, and artificial intelligence platforms.

About Constellation Network

Constellation is a leading blockchain network advancing innovation through on-chain data security, partnering with critical global stakeholders, including the U.S. Department of Defense, to deliver transformative, next-generation technologies.

To learn more about Digital Evidence, please visit our site: www.constellationnetwork.io

About Panasonic

Established on April 1, 2022 as part of the Panasonic Group’s switch to an operating company system, Panasonic Connect North America is a B2B company offering device hardware, software and professional services to provide value to customers across the public sector, federal government, education, immersive entertainment, food services and manufacturing industries. With the mission to “Change Work, Advance Society, Connect to Tomorrow,” Panasonic Connect North America works closely with its community of partners, innovators and integrators to provide the right technologies to address customers’ ever-evolving needs in today’s connected enterprise.

