Render Network to Host RenderCon 2025: Exploring the Future of Hollywood and AI

Los Angeles, CA, April 3rd, 2025, Chainwire

The Render Network Foundation is thrilled to announce RenderCon, a one-day event on April 15th, 2025, at Nya Studio in Hollywood, California, to explore how art, media, and exa-scale computing are shaping the decade ahead.

The inaugural RenderCon will bring together luminaries from across media, entertainment, AI, and GPU computing, including:

● Ariel Emanuel, Executive Chairman, WME Group; CEO and Executive Chair, TKO

● Richard Kerris, VP & GM of Media & Entertainment at NVIDIA

● Mike “Beeple” Winkelmann, Beeple Studios

● Emad Mostaque, Founder of Intelligent Internet and Stability AI

● Rod Roddenberry, Founder and CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment and Executive Producer of Star Trek

● Jules Urbach, Founder and CEO of OTOY and Founder of the Render Network

The event features a full day of talks and panels covering emerging trends in GPU rendering for motion graphics, filmmaking, product design, VFX, games, virtual production, immersive media and more — with deep dives on the latest frontier AI technologies, workflows and IP provenance tools supporting the Render Network’s community of artists and content creators.

Conference panels and keynotes will be accompanied by networking sessions, Render Network Grant recipient showcases, and live tech demos throughout the day, enabling attendees to learn from leaders in VFX, AI, and GPU technology that are pushing the boundaries of spatial computing, immersive media, and machine learning.

The first in-person Render Network conference, RenderCon 2025, is set to become the premier annual event for artists, studios, developers, and creative technologists shaping the future of 3D technology, AI, and GPU computing.

Registration for RenderCon is now open at renderfoundation.com/rendercon. New speakers, panelists, and technology partners will be announced over the coming weeks via @RenderNetwork on X and on the Render Foundation website.

Users may direct press, speaking, and sponsorship inquiries to: [email protected]

About The Render Network Foundation

The Render Network Foundation is the governance organization for the world’s leading decentralized compute network, the Render Network. The network connects node operators looking to monetize their idle GPU compute power with artists looking to scale intensive 3D-rendering work and with machine learning developers looking to train and tune AI models. Through a decentralized peer-to-peer network, the Render Network achieves unprecedented levels of scale, speed, and economic efficiency. For more information on the Render Network Foundation, users can visit https://renderfoundation.com.

Contact

Render Network Foundation

