Transak Integrated On Fastex Exchange — Expands Accessibility And Lists $FTN

Miami, Florida, April 8th, 2025, Chainwire

Transak, the leading Web3 payments infrastructure provider, announced a strategic collaboration with Fastex, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange.

This integration allows users to seamlessly purchase cryptocurrency directly on the Fastex Exchange using fiat currency (e.g., USD, EUR, etc.) through various payment methods such as credit cards, debit cards, and bank transfers.

“We are excited to partner with Transak to offer our users a more convenient and accessible way to enter the crypto market. This integration represents a significant step towards our goal of simplifying crypto adoption and empowering users with a seamless trading experience globally,” said Yeghishe Stepanyan, CEO of Fastex Exchange.

The barrier to entry in cryptocurrency is high if you compare with traditional finance counterparts. The wide array of financial tools that an exchange like Fastex provides can quickly overwhelm users who are starting from zero.

When users can easily buy crypto directly on Fastex using popular payment methods via a familiar Web2-like flow, they are more likely to start trading immediately.

To further streamline the onboarding process, Fastex has also implemented KYC Reliance with Transak. This means that users who have already completed their KYC verification on Fastex do not need to go through the process again when using Transak's services. This eliminates redundancy and ensures a smoother user experience while maintaining compliance.

With this integration, Fastex aims to simplify the onboarding process for new users entering the cryptocurrency space. Transak’s robust infrastructure ensures a smooth and secure transaction experience, enabling users to convert their fiat money into cryptocurrencies without the need for complex intermediaries or multiple steps. This enhancement aligns with Fastex’s commitment to providing user-friendly and efficient trading solutions.

In addition to facilitating general cryptocurrency purchases, Fastex Ecosystem Utility Coin, Fasttoken (FTN), is now listed on Transak. Users can buy FTN directly through the Fastex platform, leveraging the same convenient payment methods.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Fastex and support their mission to simplify crypto adoption. Our on-/off-ramp solution aligns perfectly with Fastex’s commitment to providing user-friendly and secure services, and we look forward to a fruitful partnership,” said Etienne Gandon, Partnerships Manager at Transak.





About Transak

Transak is the world's most compliant and largest Web3 payments infrastructure provider, serving over 8.3 million users globally. It powers 450+ platforms, facilitating the purchase and sale of digital assets with its API-driven fiat-crypto on/off-ramp, NFT checkout, and other solutions that simplify KYC, compliance, payment methods, and customer support.

Headquartered in Miami, US, and incorporated in Delaware, Transak has a tech hub in Bengaluru and offices in London, Milan, Dubai, and Hong Kong.

For more information, visit transak.com or follow us on x.com/transak and linkedin.com/company/transak.





About Fastex

Fastex is the all encompassing ecosystem that redefines the Web3 experience. Fastex stands at the forefront of blockchain and AI technology, seamlessly blending vast opportunities within a unified and user-friendly environment, such as Fastex Exchange, Fastex Pay crypto payment gateway, and the e-commerce platform - ftNFT Marketplace with phygital spaces. Fastex distinguishes itself by prioritizing regulatory compliance, ensuring a secure and reliable experience for all users in the evolving landscape of Web3.









Contact

Harshit Gangwar

