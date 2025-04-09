PAWS TGE Locked For April 16 To Accelerate Solana Ecosystem Growth

LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2025 - PAWS, the pioneering Web3 social movement, has officially announced its TGE will take place on April 16, marking a major milestone in its evolution from Telegram's #1 Mini App to a fully decentralized brand. This announcement comes as PAWS drives unprecedented retail adoption following its migration to Solana, which has already brought elements of its 85M+ strong Diamond Paws community to the blockchain. The upcoming TGE will strengthen PAWS’ migration efforts and provide the resources needed to expand community engagement across its ecosystem following one of crypto’s largest retail user migrations.

"This is a pivotal moment in PAWS' transformation from a popular social app to a true Web3 ecosystem, and we’re committed to building a robust, accessible community that injects value rather than extracting it," said Renat, Co-Founder at PAWS. "In a market where over half of Solana’s value has been extracted in six months due to short-term speculation, TGE ensures our community has the liquidity, accessibility, and utility needed to support long-term community engagement and value creation.”

PAWS’ TGE aims to be one of the largest fair launches in crypto, ensuring a community-first model: 62.5% allocated to PAWS users, 7.5% for Solana OG communities, and 0% VC unlocks, eliminating forced liquidity drain. It builds on massive pre-launch momentum, transforming the project from a viral sensation - successfully scaling and converting 4M paying users on Telegram’s closed system - to a Web3-native brand on an open, permissionless blockchain, and sets a new precedent for retail adoption and participation in decentralized ecosystems.

Key ecosystem supporters, including Phantom Wallet, will play a crucial role in this expansion to facilitate smooth onboarding to Solana. Support from Solana Foundation, Meteora, and Backpack will also enhance the project's liquidity framework, user trading experiences, and other opportunities as it evolves into a Web3-native brand beyond social rewards and tokens.

With a bright future ahead, PAWS proves viral memecoin engagement can evolve into a lasting brand. An ambitious roadmap includes building out a comprehensive IP with gamification and DeFi utilities, and growing the Diamond Paws economy to unite and incentivize long-term holders as they expand to communities and chains beyond Solana.

About PAWS

PAWS is a pioneering Web3 social movement that began as Telegram’s #1 MiniApp with 85M+ users before migrating to Solana for true decentralization. Now a Web3-native brand, PAWS is focused on injecting value into the ecosystem rather than extracting it. By prioritizing sustainable adoption over speculation, PAWS is creating a new model for mass crypto adoption—bridging mainstream users with decentralized technologies. For more information, please visit paws.community.