Fuse Partners With Check Point Software to Deploy First Advanced Blockchain Firewall for Real-Time Threat Prevention

Tel-Aviv, Israel, April 15th, 2025, Chainwire

Partnership introduces first-of-its-kind, AI-powered threat prevention layer for blockchains—securing smart contracts, wallets in real time

Layer 2 payments blockchain Fuse has announced that it has partnered with Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, to develop and deploy a real-time threat prevention security layer protecting its entire blockchain.

Fuse’s commitment to integrate a best-in-class web3 security layer has been driven by a desire to lead by example and to prevent hacks and other incidents that are a constant threat across the omnichain landscape. The partnership will furnish Fuse with an advanced blockchain security layer that can identify and mitigate threats before they have had a chance to develop, moving blockchain defense from detection to real-time prevention.

Through working closely with Check Point, Fuse will foster a safer ecosystem for all users and developers, accelerating its goal of mainstreaming crypto payments for B2B and B2C applications. Check Point’s technology is capable of preventing malicious transactions in real-time, leveraging advanced AI-powered threat engines that draw from more than 30 years of global cyber intelligence.

The collaboration with Check Point extends beyond smart contract-level audits. With real-time threat detection coming soon, the integration will offer comprehensive protection across the entire network, reinforcing Fuse’s commitment to safeguarding user funds and trust, while establishing new standards for blockchain security infrastructure.

Fuse CEO Mark Smargon said: “Prevention is always better than a cure, particularly with crypto networks that serve as the backbone for global payments. With Check Point providing a dedicated security layer, we’re confident that we can not only deter hackers, who are becoming increasingly sophisticated, but pioneer a cybersecurity model that will become the gold standard for protecting web3 protocols.”

“We’re proud to partner with Fuse and bring Check Point’s real-time threat prevention to Web3. By applying our leading threat intelligence, we’re setting a new standard for blockchain security—protecting users, wallets, and dApps.” says Dan Danay, Head of Web 3.0 Security at Check Point Software Technologies. “Just as robust cybersecurity powered the rise of Web 2.0, real-time prevention will be key to Web3’s mainstream adoption.”

Fuse recently launched Ember Nodes with support from leading partners including Collider Ventures, Tectona, Spark, TRGC, and Blockchain Founders Fund. It attracted broad community support, giving users an opportunity to acquire nodes and participate in network governance and validation.

Just as it pioneered network firewall technology for Web 2.0, Check Point is now supporting the evolution of Web 3.0 by tackling its most critical barrier—security. The Check Point partnership will support Fuse in its quest to become the preeminent web3 network for stablecoin payments. In the process, it will champion better blockchain security for all users across its ecosystem.

About Fuse

Fuse is a layer 2 blockchain that offers fast, cheap, and borderless payments with stablecoins and DeFi building blocks. It enables businesses to build, integrate, and use blockchain technology to enhance mobile, e-commerce, loyalty, and branded stablecoins.

Learn more: https://www.fuse.io

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading AI-powered, cloud-delivered cyber security platform provider protecting over 100,000 organizations worldwide. Check Point leverages the power of AI everywhere to enhance cyber security efficiency and accuracy through its Infinity Platform, with industry-leading catch rates enabling proactive threat anticipation and smarter, faster response times. The comprehensive platform includes cloud-delivered technologies consisting of Check Point Harmony to secure the workspace, Check Point CloudGuard to secure the cloud, Check Point Quantum to secure the network, and Check Point Infinity Platform Services for collaborative security operations and services.

