EnclaveX Launches Bringing Institutional-Grade Encrypted Trading to the Everyday User

EnclaveX has launched as the first permissionless Fully Encrypted Exchange (FEX), bringing sophisticated features to DeFi traders.

EnclaveX operates as a perpetual futures exchange with cross-chain trading capabilities, deep liquidity pools, and advanced execution tools. It allows any trader with a non-sanctioned wallet to access fully encrypted trading through secure enclave technology.

As a true cross-chain platform, EnclaveX supports USDC from a growing set of L1s and L2s, starting with Avalanche, Solana, and Ethereum, allowing traders to move seamlessly between markets and participate in perps trading without manual bridging. All trading activities benefit from Enclave's battle-tested architecture that protects full confidentiality while delivering the low-latency performance required for competitive trading.

The release marks an important step in Enclave's journey to transition more operations onchain, combining high-performance execution with the accessibility demanded by today's market participants.

David Wells, CEO at Enclave Markets, said: “The future of trading isn't just onchain – it's encrypted, high-performance, and permissionless. We're putting professional-grade execution in the hands of every trader while maintaining the exceptional performance that has made Enclave the platform of choice for serious traders.”

EnclaveX delivers a streamlined trading experience that removes traditional gatekeepers between traders and their best execution. The platform's core operations are decentralized among a network of independent attestors, ensuring no single entity controls the trading environment.

In the coming weeks, EnclaveX will also introduce Alpha Strats, allowing traders to access professional hedge fund trading strategies with just a few clicks. Alpha Strats operate as USDC vaults managed by elite traders and hedge funds. Each Alpha Strat broadens access to advanced trading strategies, structured trades, and algorithmic execution to help traders perform in any market condition. Alpha Strats represents another step toward democratizing professional trading capabilities for all market participants.

This launch of EnclaveX marks the first phase of Enclave’s comprehensive roadmap, which includes plans for community ownership, expanded onchain operations, and a robust trader rewards program. The company will continue to maintain its permissioned institutional offering alongside the new permissionless platform, with both models serving essential roles in the evolving DeFi ecosystem.

EnclaveX is also introducing an incentive program for early adopters, details of which will be announced in the coming weeks. The program will feature trading fee rebates, enhanced governance rights, and potential token distribution aligned with platform usage.





About Enclave Markets

Enclave Markets builds software for advanced trading within secure enclaves. Its permissioned platform Enclave Global was crypto's first fully encrypted, high-performance trading platform built within a trustless execution environment. EnclaveX is the latest application of secure enclave technology, combining professional-grade execution with a decentralized and confidential trading environment to deliver best-in-class performance for serious traders.

