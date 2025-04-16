DWF Labs Announces U.S. Expansion with New Office as Part of Growth Strategy, Unveils $25M Strategic World Liberty Financial (WLFI) Token Purchase

Dubai, UAE, April 16th, 2025, Chainwire

DWF Labs, the next-generation crypto market maker and Web3 investment firm, announced its strategic expansion to the United States with a new office in New York City. DWF Labs also announced it has purchased $25 million of World Liberty Financial (“WLFI”) governance tokens in a strategic private transaction, the decentralized finance protocol and governance platform inspired by President Donald J. Trump.

The new U.S. office marks a significant milestone in DWF Labs’s global expansion strategy, positioning the firm to:

Strengthen institutional partnerships with banks, asset managers, and fintech firms exploring blockchain integration.

Hire local talent across trading, compliance, and business development.

Enhance regulatory engagement with U.S. policymakers and advance educational initiatives with American colleges and universities.

Drive liquidity and adoption for high-quality projects like the USD1 stablecoin and its emerging DeFi ecosystem.

“The U.S. is the world’s largest single market for digital asset innovation,” said Andrei Grachev, Managing Partner of DWF Labs. “Our physical presence reflects our confidence in America’s role as the next growth region for institutional crypto adoption. Moreover, the USD1 stablecoin and forthcoming global DeFi solutions align with our broader mission to improve financial services.”

DWF Labs’s purchase of WLF tokens underscores its desire to participate in WLFI governance and focus on projects addressing real-world financial needs, as evidenced by the growing demand for institutional-ready stablecoins like USD1.

As part of this collaboration, DWF Labs plans to provide liquidity for USD1, leveraging its deep liquidity network and algorithmic infrastructure across centralized and decentralized venues. This strategic role underscores DWF Lab's commitment to supporting stable, transparent digital assets and advancing the adoption of fiat-referenced stablecoins globally.

“We believe that crypto is going to transform and improve global finance, and stablecoins like USD1 will continue to be fundamental elements in the DeFi technology stack,” said Zak Folkman, co-founder at World Liberty Financial. “As our partner, we expect DWF Labs to help accelerate the next-generation infrastructure we’re actively building and deploying at WLFI.”

About DWF Labs

DWF Labs is a next-generation Web3 investor and market maker and one of the world’s largest high-frequency cryptocurrency trading entities, which trades spot and derivatives markets on over 60 top exchanges. To learn more, visit their website here.

About World Liberty Financial

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is a pioneering decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol and

governance platform dedicated to empowering individuals through transparent, accessible, and secure financial solutions. Inspired by the vision of President Donald J. Trump, WLFI seeks to democratize access to DeFi by creating user-friendly tools and institutional-grade products that bring the benefits of decentralized finance to a broader audience.

Its first flagship offering, USD1, is a forthcoming stablecoin redeemable 1:1 for the US Dollar (USD) that is designed to be institution-ready but useful for everyone. USD1 is 100% backed by short-term US government treasuries, US dollar deposits, and other cash equivalents.

To learn more, visit: https://www.worldlibertyfinancial.com/

