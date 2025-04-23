INX Greenlights Polygon-USD Pair, Expands Options for Crypto Traders

New York, US, April 23rd, 2025, Chainwire

Regulated US trading platform INX has announced the official listing of its Polygon (POL)-USD trading pair, bringing the native token of Polygon to its growing roster of spot trading options. The move underscores INX’s commitment to providing users with more investment opportunities and a seamless, top-tier trading experience.

“We’re delighted to list the Polygon-USD pair, and we’re positive our community of traders will feel the exact same way,” said Itai Avneri, deputy CEO and COO of INX. “Polygon’s role in scaling Ethereum makes it a popular choice for investors of all stripes, and this listing shows we’re all-in on delivering the trading pairs our users crave.”

The POL-USD trading pair is the latest to land on INX, a dual trading platform that supports trading in cryptocurrencies as well as securities and real-world assets (RWAs), with the latter including tokenized versions of major TradFi assets like tokenized Nvidia, Tesla, Microsoft, and Google.

Polygon (POL, formerly MATIC) is the native token of the eponymous ZK-powered blockchain platform, which aims to create a multi-chain ecosystem compatible with Ethereum. The POL token enables users to interact with tens of thousands of dApps across Polygon blockchains, including those related to DeFi, NFTs, and real-world assets.

INX made history in 2020 by launching the first-ever SEC-registered security token, raising $84 million from over 7,000 retail investors across 74 countries. Recently, the publicly traded company announced its acquisition by an existing shareholder, the investment firm Republic, in a deal valued at up to $60 million.

