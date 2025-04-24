Raphael Coin Launches to Bring Renaissance Masterpiece On-Chain

London, UK, April 24th, 2025, Chainwire

Raphael Coin (RAPH), a blockchain project offering fractional ownership in fine art, has launched the tokenized piece "Recto: Study for the Battle of the Milvian Bridge," a piece by the Renaissance artist Raffaello. The project is powered by Gleec’s blockchain technology, with RAPH now available for trading on Gleec BTC Exchange and Mandala Exchange.

This initiative leverages Gleec's blockchain technology for secure and compliant digital asset management to bring Renaissance art on-chain. The artwork's ownership is digitally fractionalized, allowing broad public participation in its financial and cultural value, and creating a sustainable model for art preservation and stewardship. "Recto: Study for the Battle of the Milvian Bridge" was recently rediscovered and authenticated by the European auction house Dorotheum, a study by Rafaello for his famed series of frescoes for the Stanze Vaticane, four large rooms that are now part of the Vatican Museum.

The Raphael Coin project is spearheaded by Gleec, leveraging its blockchain technology, legal expertise, and overall infrastructure to promote access and preservation of significant cultural items and heritage. Gleec’s blockchain employs a delayed Proof of Work (dPoW) consensus, supports secure and transparent management of the artwork’s digital ownership. In the future, Gleec intends to expand into similar art initiatives, exploring opportunities with a broader range of artists and artistic periods.

“It’s exciting to support Raphael Coin and see how blockchain can play an impactful role in cultural preservation. Gleec’s involvement makes it possible to open doors for more people to engage directly with significant historical assets in a meaningful way," said Aliyyah Koloc, Project Ambassador.

Raphael Coin is not an NFT collection or speculative art drop. It offers fractional economic ownership backed by a physical masterpiece securely custodied. Token holders gain access to the financial value, provenance, and potential returns from licensing and other ventures while supporting broader public engagement.

As museums face budget constraints and private collections grow exclusive, Raphael Coin provides an open, compliant alternative. It sets a precedent for future shared guardianship models, allowing the public a stake in cultural assets.

Raphael Coin offers fractional ownership of Raffaello’s "Recto: Study for the Battle of the Milvian Bridge.” Leveraging Gleec’s blockchain technology, the project is the first to tokenize a piece by the famous Renaissance artist. This innovative model democratizes access to high-value art, allowing a broader audience to invest in culturally significant pieces that were previously reserved for elite collectors. Through advanced technological solutions and a transparent investment framework, Raphael Coin aims to bridge the gap between traditional art markets and the modern digital economy, providing a secure, liquid, and accessible pathway for fine art investment.





