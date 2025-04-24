Catalysis Raises $1.25M Pre-Seed to Build Abstraction Layer for Shared Security

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 24th, 2025, Chainwire

Catalysis, a startup building infrastructure for decentralized services, today announced it has raised $1.25 million in a pre-seed funding round. The capital will support the development of the first “security abstraction layer” designed for restaking protocols.

The round was led by Hashed Emergent, an early-stage venture firm focused on the Indian web3 ecosystem. Other participants include Presto Labs, Spaceship DAO, Funfair Ventures, Cosmostation, and Crypto Times.

Catalysis aims to simplify how developers and node operators access and deploy economic security from established and emerging restaking ecosystems. Its core product abstracts the complexities of integrating with shared security protocols, making it easier to build and run decentralized applications known as AVSs (Actively Validated Services).

“Shared security is a powerful primitive, but integrating with it today is fragmented and complex,” said Abhishek, co-founder of Catalysis. “We’re building the infrastructure to make it accessible, scalable, and production-ready”.

Echoing this sentiment, Dhruv, co-founder of Catalysis, added: “The developer experience of building on shared security is fundamentally broken. We’re here to fix that and scale it to power all kinds of verifiable services.”

The company is currently working with leading restaking platforms, including Eigenlayer, Symbiotic, and Kernel, with support for Babylon and Satlayer expected soon.

Catalysis is targeting a wide range of use cases — from bridges, oracles, and data availability layers to zero-knowledge applications and web2 services such as enterprise software, healthcare data systems and supply chain verifiability.

A public testnet of Catalysis is also expected to launch in Q2 2025.

About Catalysis

Catalysis is building the first security abstraction layer that aggregates economic security from multiple restaking platforms like EigenLayer, Symbiotic and SatLayer and makes them accessible for "universal AVSs" and on-chain verifiable services to leverage security through a unified interface.

Links

Contact

MR



ABHISHEK KUMAR



CATALYSIS LABS PTE LTD

