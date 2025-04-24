dRPC Launches NodeHaus, an Infra Platform for Web3 Foundations to Boost Blockchain Access Efficiency

George Town, Cayman Islands, April 24th, 2025, Chainwire

Blockchain infrastructure provider dRPC has announced the launch of a NodeHaus platform that enables chain foundations unprecedented control over their RPC infrastructure. It provides real-time RPC monitoring, delivering actionable insights to support data-driven infrastructure management.

NodeHaus helps foundations understand how their infrastructure performs across regions, providers, and methods. It incorporates powerful tools for maintaining high availability and optimizing traffic distribution.

Serving as a strategic data visualisation and control panel for RPC infrastructure, NodeHaus bridges the gap between technical performance and strategic decisions. This helps to make RPC infrastructure behavior measurable and accountable, simplifying the task of managing ecosystem growth.

The Foundation RPC Dashboard gives developers, DevOps teams, and protocol foundations the control they need to operate and scale multi-provider RPC infrastructure. Enterprise-grade UX is combined with deep analytics that support real-time decision-making.

Core features include:

Live map of regional coverage

Deep provider-level performance insights

Key network health metrics at a glance

Traffic distribution by region and project

New node request for specific geographical regions on the fly

A successful beta launch has demonstrated the dashboard’s efficacy, attracting clients such as the Zircuit Network. Zircuit’s Head of Infrastructure commented, "The comprehensive insights from dRPC's dashboard bridge the gap between technical performance and strategic planning. We can now make data-driven decisions on scaling and budgeting with confidence, supporting our ecosystem's growth effectively." This strong interest from foundations and early partners indicates clear market demand for observability and RPC control tools.

Built specifically for L1 and L2 foundation teams, the dashboard requires no setup, enabling projects to start receiving real-time insights powered by dRPC infrastructure instantly. Additional modules in the funnel include real-time alerts, ecosystem risk mapping, and developer adoption analytics. These are part of a broader roadmap we’re shaping together with foundation partners.

As blockchain protocols scale, reliable RPC access is critical in supporting the growth of healthy dapp ecosystems. Infrastructure complexity and the risk of creeping centralization through resorting to cloud-based solutions impair this goal. dRPC’s solution, Nodehaus, maintains the beenfits of decentralized infrastructure without compromising on performance.

The release of dRPC’s NodeHaus dashboard fills a gap in the market for a universal control panel for blockchain foundations. With this one-of-a-kind solution for chains,dRPC looks to expand its product suite and establish itself as the preeminent provider of distributed blockchain infrastructure.

Explore how NodeHaus works in practice by watching the demo video here.

About dRPC

dRPC serves as a gateway for web3 developers and users to access a distributed network of independent third-party public nodes. It supports the growth of a diverse and independent web3 infrastructure ecosystem that is not controlled by any single entity. dRPC‘s pay-as-you-go model scales resources effortlessly and delivers clear, predictable pricing. This eliminates large upfront costs, encourages innovation and simplifies budgeting.

Learn more: https://drpc.org/





