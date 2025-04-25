Web3 Payment Leader CrossFi Secures Tech Patents in 181 Countries and 70-Year Design Registrations

San Francisco, California, April 25th, 2025, Chainwire

Digital payment platform CrossFi is proud to announce that its core technologies are now officially patented and recognized in 181 countries, marking a major step towards its mission of bridging the worlds of DeFi and TradFi.

As well as protecting its intellectual property with the patents, CrossFi has secured 70-year design registrations for its user interfaces, cementing its competitive edge in the web3 fintech space. The global recognition validates the originality of CrossFi’s innovations and positions the company as a leader in digital finance.

The global patents cover CrossFi’s foundational proprietary technologies, including its eponymous banking app, its infrastructure that seamlessly blends DeFi and TradFi systems, the blockchain-based FastPayments system, the decentralized exchange protocol MPX (Multi-Purpose Exchange), and the xAssets tokenization platform for real-world and synthetic assets.

Thanks to the patents, CrossFi’s innovations will be effectively safeguarded from infringement, preventing unauthorized imitation or replication in multiple major markets.

“Today marks a significant milestone for our team,” said Alexander Mamasidikov, CEO, Chief Ideologist and Founder of CrossFi. “Each patent has been granted with a 70-year protection period, providing us with robust legal protection and affirming the uniqueness of our innovations; there are no comparable technologies in existence today. It is the result of years of focused effort and determination.

“While a formal valuation is still ahead of us, this is a defining step on our path toward a future IPO. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved and inspired by what lies ahead.”

IP elements set to benefit from the 70-year protection include CrossFi’s user interface designs encompassing its website, mobile app, console dashboard, and blockchain scan tools, fortifying the brand’s distinctive user experience and visual identity into the future. The company has also registered numerous trademarks to ensure exclusive rights to the brand and consistency across all markets, covering Cross Finance, CrossFi, CrossFi Chain, XFI, XFI Scan, XFI Console, MPX, CrossFi xAssets, and CrossFi xAPP.

CrossFi, which will support purchases at over 100 million merchants worldwide, has onboarded over a million users and launched its Layer-1, EVM-compatible mainnet last year. It will offer a scalable global payment network that combines the security and transparency of blockchain with the stability and user experience of traditional finance.

About CrossFi

CrossFi Chain is a groundbreaking blockchain that provides an inclusive, next-generation solution that bridges fiat and cryptocurrency seamlessly. Featuring innovative non-custodial payment technology, users maintain full control of their funds while enjoying unparalleled access, transparency, and convenience. CrossFi brings true financial freedom and inclusivity for all. Learn more at https://crossfi.org/.









