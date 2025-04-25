Global Web3 and Policy Leaders to Convene for 'EastPoint:Seoul2025' on September 22

Seoul, South Korea, April 25th, 2025, Chainwire

Global blockchain investment firm Hashed, Korea's leading digital asset media platform Bloomingbit, and Hankyung Media Group have announced that they will co-host EastPoint:Seoul2025, a high-level, invitation-only gathering of Web3 leaders, institutional finance professionals, and global policy makers, on September 22, 2025, at the Grand Hyatt Seoul.

EastPoint:Seoul2025 is designed to serve as a critical forum where innovation, capital, and regulation converge. The summit will bring together major blockchain and digital asset projects, institutional investors, senior government officials, and large enterprises to explore the next chapter of digital asset infrastructure and regulation.

The mission of EastPoint is to position Seoul as a central hub for the global digital asset industry, where traditional finance and decentralized technologies co-evolve. With 12.5% of Korea's population actively trading crypto and new legislation paving the way for institutional participation, Korea stands as a strategic entry point for the next wave of digital asset adoption.

EastPoint:Seoul2025 will feature four integrated programs:

Roundtables: Closed-door sessions enabling policy and strategy discussions among global leaders to shape regulatory and technological frameworks.

B2B Matchmaking: One-on-one curated meetings tailored to participants' strategic goals, fostering meaningful business relationships.

One-on-one curated meetings tailored to participants’ strategic goals, fostering meaningful business relationships. Knowledge Sharing: In-depth sessions covering essential topics including digital asset infrastructure, STOs, RWA tokenization, the intersection of AI and crypto, stablecoins, compliant DeFi, and global policy trends.

Social Gathering: Exclusive networking moments including a gala dinner, brunches, and happy hours, designed to facilitate candid and meaningful connections among policymakers, institutional executives, tier-1 VCs, and Web3 founders.

“EastPoint goes beyond a conference — it is a forum where policy architects and market leaders co-design the future of digital assets,” stated Simon Seojoon Kim, CEO of Hashed. “We aim to facilitate real partnerships and actionable dialogue that help position Korea as a strategic entry point to the institutional digital asset market.”

Event Overview

EastPoint:Seoul2025

Co-hosts: Hashed, Bloomingbit, The Korea Economic Daily

Date: September 22, 2025

Location: Grand Hyatt Seoul

Agenda: Closed-door roundtables, B2B matchmaking sessions, expert panels, and curated networking events.

Event URL: https://eastpoint.xyz/





About Hashed

Hashed, established in 2017, is a web3 venture capital that focuses on investment and research in global startups and decentralized protocols. Hashed team operates offices in Seoul, San Francisco, Singapore, Bangalore, and Abu Dhabi. Hashed has been the earliest supporter of many pioneering blockchain teams globally. Hashed supports its portfolio companies as a ‘second team,’ helping web3 founders build global mass adoption.









Contact

Community Lead



Wooster Han



Hashed

