ION Presents Scalable Web3 Framework and Tools at TOKEN2049 Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 1st, 2025, Chainwire

Khabib joins fireside session as a special guest as ION outlines the path to bring the Internet onchain

Ice Open Network (ION), the high-performance, privacy-focused Layer-1 blockchain, made a high-impact statement at TOKEN2049 Dubai with a standing-room-only fireside chat titled “The New Online Is On-Chain.” Hosted by ION Chairman Mike Costache and Founder & CEO Alexandru Iulian Florea, the session presented a bold, user-first roadmap for moving digital life on-chain — starting with social.

UFC Hall of Famer and ION global ambassador Khabib Nurmagomedov joined as a special guest in the audience, underscoring the network’s growing cultural reach.

From infrastructure to interaction

The 15-minute session explored how ION is building the foundational infrastructure for an Internet that works the way it should have all along — sovereign, seamless, and scalable. “We’re not fixing what’s broken,” said Florea. “We’re building what should’ve existed in the first place.”

He explained that ION is not just another chain or social platform, but a complete framework for digital sovereignty — modular, infinitely scalable, and designed to work invisibly under the hood of real apps people already use.

Online+ — ION’s decentralized social layer — was highlighted as the first major dApp powered by the ION Framework. Florea also previewed the upcoming dApp Builder, a no-code tool that allows anyone — from creators to communities to small businesses — to launch fully decentralized apps in minutes.

“This year is about putting tools in people’s hands,” Florea said. “And if we do that right, the next billion users won’t even know they’re on-chain — they’ll just know the Internet finally works for them.”

Discipline over hype

Special guest Khabib Nurmagomedov was acknowledged during the talk as a symbol of ION’s core values: discipline, clarity, and commitment over flash.

“I came here because this project aligns with how I see the world — with discipline, focus, and doing things the right way,” said Nurmagomedov.

Florea added: “Khabib doesn’t show up for hype. He shows up for principle. And that’s how we’re building ION — quietly, relentlessly, and with no shortcuts.”

Looking ahead

The fireside chat marked a key milestone in ION’s public rollout as it moves into an execution-heavy 2025. With the Online+ launch nearing and the dApp Builder on track for release later this year, ION continues its mission to deliver an Internet that prioritizes ownership, privacy, and usability at the global scale.

About Ice Open Network (ION):

Ice Open Network (ION) is the blueprint for a new Internet rooted in privacy, data ownership, and user autonomy. Powered by a high-performance Layer-1 blockchain and an unwavering commitment to digital sovereignty, it is designed to give decentralized applications (dApps) real-world, human-centric utility at unprecedented breadth and scale.

Founded in 2022, the ION blockchain currently serves a dApp ecosystem of over 40 million users. It is engineered to process millions of transactions per second and scale horizontally and infinitely as its network participants increase. Combining this unparalleled efficiency with a comprehensive dApp toolkit purpose-built for intuitive, privacy-preserving user experiences, ION is on a mission to onboard the world to a new, decentralized Internet.

For more information, users can visit ice.io

Contact

Mia Agova

