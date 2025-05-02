Bybit Showcased Innovative Payments and Crypto Solutions at Web Summit Rio 2025

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 2nd, 2025, Chainwire

Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to have been a part of this year’s Web Summit in Rio. From April 27 to 30, the world’s largest technology event took place in Brazil’s startup city, Rio de Janeiro, where Bybit presented its future-ready crypto offering and innovative payments solutions.

Crypto integration into traditional payments is rapidly becoming part of everyday life for millions of users around the world, especially in emerging markets, and Bybit is at the forefront of the revolution with unmatched crypto-native solutions. Bybit—The Crypto Ark—caters to all of the crypto community’s needs — from trading, custody, on and off-ramping, payments, and more — and is fast becoming the ultimate crypto lifestyle brand.

Through local partnerships and product innovation, Bybit’s LATAM chapter aspires to become the lifestyle partner of the crypto community. In 2025, Bybit officially launched Bybit Pay in Brazil powered by Transfero, offering a blockchain-based payment gateway and seamless crypto-to-fiat experience. This new product solution simplifies crypto payments and settlement for users in LATAM’s largest economy.

Bybit Pay Key Features

QR Code support - scan to pay with fiat or crypto via PIX in Brazil

- scan to pay with fiat or crypto via PIX in Brazil Unified crypto and fiat wallet management all in one place

all in one place Supports multiple currencies including BRL, USDT, USDC, BTC, and ETH

Secure transactions protected by blockchain encryption

protected by blockchain encryption Unlocking merchants access to Bybit's 60+ million global users

At Web Summit Rio, the Bybit booth welcomed hundreds of attendees who experienced Bybit Pay in person. Visitors and the Bybit team exchanged insights on the future of crypto and how institutions, merchants, and retail users can pivot into the digital economy with on-chain solutions.

Web Summit Rio also featured the Transfero x Bybit Happy Hour, presented by Bybit Pay at the Transfero booth. Visitors got their hands on Bybit’s innovative payments solutions built for crypto over a free beer and additional perks — experiencing a Bybit Pay transaction in seconds and taking home free Bybit-branded merchandise.

The all-in-one crypto powerhouse is also dedicated to enriching customer experience beyond transactions. Bybit recently announced its strategic partnership with Tomorrowland Brasil, making crypto a key highlight at this iconic music festival hosting hundreds of thousands of music fans every year. The upcoming rendition is set for October 10 to 12 in Itu, São Paulo. As the exclusive Payment Partner for Tomorrowland, Bybit’s sponsorship is a world-first — bridging music and the crypto savvy generation.

“For the younger generation in Latin America, crypto is becoming a way of life. We want to help create a world where paying, sending, and investing in crypto becomes instant and borderless for everyday users. What we are building now will enable millions of customers to benefit from the rapidly emerging digital asset class both on-chain and in real life with increasing ease,” said Israel Buzaym, Country Manager of Brazil.

Local customers can explore Bybit Pay Brazil and the ultra-rewarding Bybit Card with up to 10% cashback in Brazil and Argentina.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

