Casper 2.0 Goes Live on Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network for the Real-World Asset Era

The Casper Association is proud to announce that Casper 2.0 went live on the mainnet on May 6, 2025, a major milestone that marks the network’s evolution into a platform purpose-built for real-world assets.

Casper 2.0 bridges crypto-native innovation with enterprise-grade infrastructure, advancing a vision where blockchain doesn’t exist in isolation, but powers real economies and everyday applications, not just itself.

With this upgrade, Casper moves beyond siloed ecosystems, offering a developer- and business-friendly environment ready to support the next wave of tokenized assets, on-chain finance, and real-world adoption.

“Casper 2.0 is more than a milestone, it’s a launchpad for real-world blockchain adoption,” said Matt Schaffnit, CEO & Board Director of the Casper Association. “With instant, deterministic finality, native upgradability, and built-in access control, we’re enabling a new generation of applications that secure identity, ownership, and value across industries. I’m especially excited by the growing momentum around real-world use cases now possible on Casper 2.0.”

The next wave of industry expansion depends on real-world utility with systems that secure ownership, support compliance, and integrate with economies beyond Web3. Casper 2.0 delivers on that promise with foundational improvements that make it one of the most complete and adaptable blockchains for tokenizing, transacting, and governing real-world assets and processes on-chain:

Zug Consensus

A new deterministic consensus protocol, Zug brings instant finality to Casper, ensuring that ownership transitions for assets such as real estate, commodities, and tokenized instruments are not only immediate and irreversible, but also leave a clear, tamper–proof audit trail.

Natively Secured Upgradable Smart Contracts

Real-world systems demand precise control, accountability, and compliance. Casper 2.0 delivers. With natively upgradable contracts, built-in multi-signature support and fine-grained permissions, developers can design workflows that are both auditable and compliant by default. Every party in an asset transaction, from buyer, and seller to broker, escrow agent, and auditor, is restricted to only the specific functionality they’re authorized to access, mirroring the security and role-based access controls of traditional systems.

Developer Accessibility

Casper 2.0 meets builders where they are, empowering millions of software developers to build on-chain using familiar languages and modern design patterns, without the steep learning curves and constraints typical of Web3 development.

Beyond its core innovations, Casper 2.0 introduces critical infrastructure enhancements, including support for multiple virtual machines, expanding the network’s capacity to support complex, real-world applications.

Casper 2.0 also unlocks a powerful set of capabilities that redefine and expand what developers can build and what users can expect on-chain. Smart contracts can now integrate rewards and yield directly into their logic through natively secured liquid staking, leverage zero-knowledge hashing algorithms to enable privacy-preserving identity and compliance solutions, and utilize a native token burning mechanism to implement new supply-control strategies.

“Casper 2.0 is the result of a simple and powerful idea: that blockchain should support the same kinds of assets, rules, and processes that exist in the real world,” said Michael Steuer, CTO & President of the Board of the Casper Association. “By design, Casper 2.0 enables real-world asset transactions to settle instantly, businesses to implement access controls that mirror reality, and applications to seamlessly upgrade as regulations evolve. Casper 2.0 allows developers to focus on building applications, not engineering around limitations.”

Additionally, the Casper 2.0 upgrade underwent a rigorous, independent audit by Halborn Security, ensuring its codebase aligns with top-tier industry standards and reinforcing trust in its secure, enterprise-ready foundation.

More information on Casper 2.0, including documentation, development tools, and an overview of the network’s new capabilities, is available at casper.network.

About Casper Network

Casper Network (CSPR) is a decentralized, layer 1 Proof-of-Stake blockchain designed for the real-world economy. It empowers people to openly benefit from who they are, what they do, and what they own, across borders, businesses, and communities, both within and beyond Web3.

With instant finality, upgradeable smart contracts, enterprise-grade security, and flexible permissioning, Casper’s infrastructure supports the secure tokenization, management, and exchange of assets and sensitive data across both public and private environments.

The Casper Association, a non-profit organization based in Switzerland, promotes the decentralized development and adoption of the Casper protocol, network, and ecosystem.

Learn more about Casper Network at https://casper.network.

Contact the Casper Association at [email protected].

Press and Media Usage: https://www.casper.network/press-and-media .

