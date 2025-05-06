Ledger Live Integrates Transak Off-Ramp: More Ways to Sell Crypto Securely

Miami, Florida, May 6th, 2025, Chainwire

Transak, a leading Web3 payments infrastructure provider, has expanded its integration with Ledger, the world leader in digital asset security for consumers and enterprises.

Following the successful integration of Transak’s on-ramp service into Ledger Live, this latest development welcomes Transak’s off-ramping capabilities to both Ledger Live Desktop and Ledger Live Mobile apps. So, users can convert their crypto holdings into fiat directly within the Ledger ecosystem.

With this integration, Ledger Live users now have even greater control and flexibility over their assets. By adding off-ramp functionality, Transak enables users to cash out their crypto holdings, such as BTC, ETH, USDC, and other leading digital assets, without relying on the complexities of centralized exchanges or hopping through third-party apps.

Security remains at the core of this integration. Ledger users benefit from international security standards (EAL 6+) of Ledger’s hardware wallets, ensuring that private keys never leave their devices. Unlike centralized exchanges that hold user funds, Ledger provides a truly non-custodial experience, giving users complete control over their crypto while using Transak’s secure off-ramping infrastructure.

“Self-custody isn’t just about holding assets, it’s about having real freedom over them. With Transak Off-Ramp, Ledger users now have a seamless way to convert their crypto into fiat, directly within Ledger Live,” said Sami Start, CEO at Transak.

Ledger’s Clear Signing innovation adds another layer of security by ensuring users can verify transaction details before signing, reducing the risks of malicious activity.

The addition of Transak Off-Ramp enhances Ledger Live’s existing ‘Sell’ section, making it easier for users to access competitive conversion offers and cash out crypto to their local currencies via bank transfers and other supported payment methods. With support for multiple assets and global coverage in over 100 countries, Ledger users can now choose the best offers tailored to their location and preferences.

Here’s how this integration benefits the users:

More Choice: A wider range of off-ramping options, ensuring users can select the best available rates and withdrawal methods.

Expanded Asset Support: New cryptocurrencies added to the 'Sell' section.

Greater Decentralization: Users retain control over their funds, avoiding reliance on centralized platforms for off-ramping.

Global Accessibility: Transak's infrastructure ensures fiat payouts are available in multiple regions and local currencies.

Security & Compliance: Transactions remain KYC-compliant, and user data is secure.

“Ledger Live provides access to the largest and broadest range of trusted service providers in crypto, all accessible through one app,” said Jean-Francois Rochet, VP of Consumer Services at Ledger. “We are always looking to provide more choice to Ledger users, and are delighted to work with Transak on this off-ramp integration. Ultimately, crypto is about ownership and choice, and with Ledger Live users have more choice than ever, with uncompromising security.”

Transak’s Multi-Level KYC frameworks add to the easy off-ramping experience for Ledger users.

If a Ledger user has completed the KYC process on any of Transak’s partner platforms, they do not have to go through the verification process again as the KYC is already shared with Transak. This minimizes redundant verification steps while maintaining stringent compliance with regulatory standards.

The Multi-Level KYC approach ensures that users experience a smooth, tiered verification system, unlocking higher transaction limits without unnecessary friction.

About Transak

Transak is the world's most compliant and largest web3 payments infrastructure provider, serving over 8.3 million users globally. It powers 450+ platforms, facilitating the purchase and sale of digital assets with its API-driven fiat-crypto on/off-ramp, NFT checkout, and other solutions that simplify KYC, compliance, payment methods, and customer support.

Headquartered in Miami, US, and incorporated in Delaware, Transak has a tech hub in Bengaluru and offices in London, Milan, Dubai, and Hong Kong.

For more information, visit transak.com or follow us on x.com/transak and linkedin.com/company/transak

About Ledger

Celebrating its 10 year anniversary in 2024, Ledger is the world leader in Digital Asset security for consumers and enterprises. Ledger offers connected devices and platforms, with more than 6M devices sold to consumers in 180 countries and 10+ languages, 100+ financial institutions and commercial brands. Over 20% of the world’s crypto assets are secured by Ledger.

Ledger is the digital asset solution secure by design. The world’s most internationally respected offensive security team, Ledger Donjon, is relied upon as a crucial resource for securing the world of Digital Assets. With over 14 billion dollars hacked, scammed or mismanaged in 2023 alone, Ledger’s security brings peace of mind and uncompromising self-custody to its community.

