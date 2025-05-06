ProMeet Unveils the Promeeters Program to Boost Influencer Impact and Long-Term Earnings

Dubai, UAE, May 7th, 2025, Chainwire

ProMeet, the blockchain-powered platform transforming how creators monetize through live streaming and video sessions, announced the launch of its ProMeet Ambassador Program. This new initiative empowers influencers, community leaders, and advocates of creator independence to earn recurring rewards in USDC by introducing new creators to the ProMeet ecosystem.

With the launch of the Promeeters Program, ProMeet is extending its mission beyond creators, inviting supporters, influencers, and communities to help reshape the digital content landscape and earn up to 50% of platform fees for each referral.

The creator economy is thriving, with an estimated global value exceeding $250 billion, but many creators still face outdated tools, high platform fees, and limited earning models. ProMeet addresses these challenges by offering creators an all-in-one platform for live sessions, global payments, and direct monetization, with instant payouts and a transparent 10% fee.

Turning Influence into Impact: Becoming a ProMeeter

The ProMeet Program enables anyone with a network of creators to earn lifetime commissions through referrals, whether in coaching, content creation, streaming, or online education. Each Promeeter receives a unique referral link to track and monetize their outreach. When a referred creator joins and begins using ProMeet, the referrer can earn a percentage of the platform fees generated by that creator.

“We built ProMeet for creators—but we’re growing it with the people who believe in creator autonomy,” said Jonathan Azeroual, CEO of ProMeet. “This program allows ambassadors to play an active role in reshaping monetization models and get rewarded for it.”





How the ProMeeters Program Works

Step 1: Applicants can click the link to apply

Step 2: They sign in and generate a unique referral link

Step 3: The link is shared across their channels and network

Step 4: Commissions in USDC are earned instantly each time referred creators earn through ProMeet

About Promeet

ProMeet is a platform that helps creators monetize their videos, images, live streams, and meetings. By combining the capabilities of YouTube, Zoom, and Twitch into a single, easy-to-use platform, Promeet enables creators to earn revenue seamlessly with no barriers. Powered by Web3 technology, Promeet ensures fast and secure payments, allowing creators to get paid immediately for their work via USDC.

For more information, users can visit www.promeet.live

Twitter: @ProMeet_Live

TikTok: promeet.live

