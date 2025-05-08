Decentralized AI Society (DAIS) to Run Hypercycle Masternode Hosted by CETI AI, the “ANFE” node will seed a DAIS Endowment

Hamilton, Bermuda, May 8th, 2025, Chainwire

The Decentralized AI Society today announced a partnership to run a masternode version of Hypercycle’s newly released advanced node factory enclosures (ANFEs), directly involving DAIS in the development of vital infrastructure for the internet of AI and seeding a long-term endowment for the Society.

With fellow DAIS member CETI AI hosting and running the yield-earning node factory on DAIS’s behalf, the project allows DAIS to participate in Hypercycle’s decentralized network for AI collaboration, where AI agents make secure, ledgerless, peer-to-peer exchanges of intelligence, compute and funds. As the masternode earns fees and fosters future child nodes through Hypercycle’s “node factory” process, DAIS will tap a growing, ongoing funding source with which to sustainably grow its mission to support an open, privacy-preserving AI economy that serves humanity's broadest interests.

The partnership, facilitated though Hypercycle’s membership contribution to DAIS, was announced during the Bermuda Digital Finance Forum, which DAIS is co-hosting with Penrose Partners, SALT and the Bermuda Government.

“This arrangement with Hypercycle and CETI brings unique advantages to DAIS and its members,” said DAIS Chairman Michael Casey. “Not only will the CETI-hosted ANFE secure a growing source of funding to help the Society expand its mission, but it will serve as a window into how the internet of AI is evolving as an economy, offering an important learning opportunity for our community. We look forward to forging similar models among our members, all of whom are building out key elements of the decentralized AI tech stack.”

“Hypercycle is fully behind DAIS’s vision for a decentralized AI economy that’s maximally beneficial to humanity – there really is no more important objective,” said Hypercycle CEO Toufi Saliba. “Our model, by enabling and incentivizing value exchange across siloed AI systems, helps manifest that vision through an open, collaborative Internet of AI. We’re thrilled that DAIS and its members are directly engaging with us to help get there.”

“All who believe in decentralization should support business models that expand networks of exchange and interaction among autonomous AI agents and which boost demand for services such as CETI’s decentralized compute,” said CETI CEO Dennis Jarvis. “Hypercycle’s network directly goes after that goal. So, we’re delighted to be able to host the DAIS masternode and gain a unique window into how this dynamic agent-to-agent economy is developing.”

DAIS’s integration into the Hypercycle network takes advantage of a narrow window in which operators of existing Hypercycle node factories on Ethereum can opt – before May 14 – to utilize their assets within a parallel network built on the EVM-compatible Base blockchain. Doing so within that timeframe will enable the addition of a host of new software enhancements enabled by the ANFE configuration, all with complete interoperability with and zero disruption from their node factories’ existing Ethereum-based capabilities.

With its ANFE license in place within that time window, DAIS and CETI are now positioned, along with all other holders of ANFE licenses, to freely harness a suite of performance-enhancing upgrades that will be distributed through the node factory program over the next 150 days.

About DAIS

The Decentralized AI Society (DAIS) brings together leading players in the decentralized AI ecosystem. It supports the development and adoption of AI products founded on self-sovereign data and identity, digital assets, open-source code, privacy-preserving models, edge computation and security, and decentralized infrastructure. DAIS’s mission is to share information, organizational heft and resources to ensure the internet of AI is built by and for the benefit of human beings rather than a few giant data-hogging platforms.

About Hypercycle

HyperCycle is an AI infrastructure pioneer focusing on the creation of network nodes powering the Internet of AI. Having already registered more than 4,000 business clients and over 600,000 licenses in terms of nodes, HyperCycle has found a spot on the vanguard of AI computing and decentralized intelligence.

About CETI AI

CETI AI is a leading AI and blockchain infrastructure company, known for delivering high-performance computational solutions tailored to the needs of businesses in the digital economy. With state-of-the-art data centers, strategic partnerships, and a commitment to innovation, CETI AI enables seamless integration between traditional systems and Web3 applications. Trusted by enterprises across multiple industries, CETI AI provides scalable, future-ready solutions to meet the demands of the fast-changing technological landscape.

