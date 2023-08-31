XDC Network (XDC) currently has a price of £0.038 and is down -0.83% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 80 with a market cap of £530.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £11.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 13.9B tokens out of a total supply of 37.9B tokens.
The XDC Network is a hybrid blockchain technology powered by the XDC token. It enables industrial applications and combines public and private blockchains in a unique architecture. The XDC token is used for smart contracts, transactions, and rewards in the XinFin network.
Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.