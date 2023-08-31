About USDD

USDD (USDD) currently has a price of £0.79 and is up 0.86% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 74 with a market cap of £574.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £8.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 725.3M tokens out of a total supply of null tokens.

USDD is a stablecoin cryptocurrency that is pegged to the US dollar, maintaining a stable value. It offers stability by being backed by an equivalent amount of US dollars held in reserve. Users can trade USDD on cryptocurrency exchanges and use it as a medium of exchange for online transactions. With USDD, users can potentially avoid challenges associated with traditional banking systems and benefit from the transparency and security provided by blockchain technology.