Bitcoin SV (BSV) currently has a price of $49.96 and is up 0.38% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 49 with a market cap of 976.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $45.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 19.5M tokens out of a total supply of 21M tokens.
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2018 through a hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH). It operates on its own blockchain and aims to fulfill the original vision of Bitcoin's creator by providing a scalable and secure protocol. With a larger block size, BSV enables high transaction throughput and low fees, allowing for large-scale enterprise applications. The development team also plans to implement technical improvements, like smart contracts and tokenization support.
