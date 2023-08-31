Get the Latest Sam Bankman-Fried Trial Coverage Here
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$503.9M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
368.6M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$66.4M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$26.70
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$1.4B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1B
About ApeCoin

ApeCoin Price Data

ApeCoin (APE) currently has a price of $1.36 and is down -0.47% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 81 with a market cap of 503.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $66.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 368.6M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

ApeCoin (APE) is a utility and governance token used in the Ape ecosystem, particularly within the Bored Ape Yacht Club and other NFT projects. As an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum platform, ApeCoin is used for transactions as well as governance, allowing holders to influence the direction of the community. Additionally, ApeCoin provides exclusive benefits and rewards, such as NFT airdrops and priority access to events and opportunities, establishing its importance in the ecosystem's development and value creation.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

News
Polygon Labs proposes Layer 2 'ApeChain' to power ApeCoin ecosystem
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
ApeCoin DAO currently voting in favor of sister DAO to acquire influential NFTs
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
ApeCoin, Aptos and Optimism set for $100 million in token unlocks this month
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
Coinbase beats Q3 estimates, USDC interest income rebounds to $172 million
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
Jury begins deliberations in Sam Bankman-Fried's fraud trial
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
Aragon Association to dissolve itself, provide liquidity for ANT redemption
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
