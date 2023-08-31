About Curve DAO

Curve DAO Price Data

Curve DAO (CRV) currently has a price of ¥82.46 and is up 2.26% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 100 with a market cap of ¥76.5B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥7.9B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 926.3M tokens out of a total supply of 2B tokens.

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a Defi cryptocurrency on the Ethereum platform. It is the native token of Curve Finance, a decentralized exchange for stablecoins that uses an automated market maker. CRV operates on a unique yield farming model and enables Curve to function autonomously.