Curve DAO (CRV) currently has a price of $0.56 and is up 1.26% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 100 with a market cap of $517.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $52.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 926.3M tokens out of a total supply of 2B tokens.
Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a Defi cryptocurrency on the Ethereum platform. It is the native token of Curve Finance, a decentralized exchange for stablecoins that uses an automated market maker. CRV operates on a unique yield farming model and enables Curve to function autonomously.
Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
