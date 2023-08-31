Explore the market at a glance: The Block's price pages are here!
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
All assets / Huobi

Huobi (HT) GBP Price

GBP
GBP
USD
EUR
JPY
£2.25
£0.015 (0.69%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
£358.4M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
159.4M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
£4.6M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
£28.18
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
£452M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
201.1M
About Huobi

Huobi Price Data

Huobi (HT) currently has a price of £2.25 and is up 0.69% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 112 with a market cap of £358.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £4.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 159.4M tokens out of a total supply of 201.1M tokens.

Huobi Token (HT) is a native cryptocurrency of the HTX exchange, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. It is an ERC-20 token with a total supply capped at 500 million. HT holders on the exchange enjoy exclusive benefits, such as access to events, crypto rewards, voting rights, and potential discounts on transaction fees. Additionally, HT has a "smart chain" feature that allows developers to build decentralized applications on Huobi's blockchain, making it more than just a utility token and an integral part of the Huobi ecosystem.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Show more
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
£358.4M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
159.4M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
£4.6M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
£28.18
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
£452M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
201.1M
Other assets
GMX
Pepe
Osmosis
Pax Dollar
BitTorrent
Terra
Oasis Network
Sei
Helium
See more assets
Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Huobi = £2.25 Pound Sterling (GBP)
Buy HT
Other assets
GMX
Pepe
Osmosis
Pax Dollar
BitTorrent
Terra
Oasis Network
Sei
Helium
See more assets
Learn
What is Polkadot and how does it work? A beginner's guide to DOT
beginner
NOV 23, 2023
What is sharding for blockchains?
beginner
NOV 23, 2023
See More in learn
News
HTX hacker returns funds, Justin Sun confirms 250 ETH 'whitehat bonus'
Nov 30, 2023, 14:11PM EST
Crypto exchange Huobi rebrands to HTX for tenth anniversary
Nov 30, 2023, 14:11PM EST
SEC Commissioner Peirce says agency should work more efficiently to regulate crypto
Nov 30, 2023, 14:11PM EST
MicroStrategy buys $593.3 million in bitcoin, may raise up to $750 million in new stock sale
Nov 30, 2023, 14:11PM EST
Crypto unicorn Candy Digital converts thousands of baseball lovers into web3 collectors
Nov 30, 2023, 14:11PM EST
Dragonfly-backed project rolls out structured product to enhance Lido yield
Nov 30, 2023, 14:11PM EST
See more news
websights