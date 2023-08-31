Get the Latest Sam Bankman-Fried Trial Coverage Here
All assets / dYdX

dYdX (DYDX) Price

USD
USD
EUR
GBP
JPY
$2.23
-$0.17 (-7.00%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$399M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
179.1M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$134.3M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$27.86
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$2.2B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1B
About dYdX

dYdX Price Data

dYdX (DYDX) currently has a price of $2.23 and is down -7.00% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 104 with a market cap of 399M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $134.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 179.1M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

dYdX, also referred to as DYDX, is a cryptocurrency token that's native to the dYdX decentralized exchange. The exchange, originally built on top of Ethereum, is now within the Cosmos ecosystem.


