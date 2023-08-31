About dYdX

dYdX Price Data

dYdX (DYDX) currently has a price of $2.23 and is down -7.00% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 104 with a market cap of 399M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $134.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 179.1M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

dYdX, also referred to as DYDX, is a cryptocurrency token that's native to the dYdX decentralized exchange. The exchange, originally built on top of Ethereum, is now within the Cosmos ecosystem.