About APENFT

APENFT Price Data

APENFT (NFT) currently has a price of £0.00000026 and is up 0.74% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 147 with a market cap of £254.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £14.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 990.1T tokens out of a total supply of 1000T tokens.

APENFT is a cryptocurrency dedicated to NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), unique digital assets representing ownership of digital media, like art and music. Operating on the Ethereum network, APENFT uses smart contracts for trading and aims to democratize the art world by providing a decentralized platform for artists to sell their NFTs. Additionally, a portion of NFT sales on APENFT is directed towards charitable causes, making it stand out among other NFT-related cryptocurrencies. Overall, APENFT offers a decentralized marketplace for NFTs, supporting artists, creators, and philanthropy to create a vibrant and fair ecosystem for digital art.