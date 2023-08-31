About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap Price Data

PancakeSwap (CAKE) currently has a price of ¥336.2 and is up 3.50% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 97 with a market cap of ¥78.6B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥10B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 234M tokens out of a total supply of 386.7M tokens.

PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) platform on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), facilitating the trading of BSC tokens with lower transaction fees compared to other DEXs. Its native token, CAKE, functions as the governance token and offers users the opportunity to participate in yield farming and earn rewards by providing liquidity. Additionally, PancakeSwap stands out with its "Lottery" feature, allowing users to purchase lottery tickets using CAKE tokens for a chance to win a substantial jackpot. Overall, PancakeSwap has become a popular, user-friendly DEX choice within the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem.