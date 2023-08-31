About Bone ShibaSwap

Bone ShibaSwap Price Data

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) currently has a price of $0.62 and is up 0.43% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 239 with a market cap of $154.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $4.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 249.9M tokens out of a total supply of 250M tokens.

Bone ShibaSwap is a popular cryptocurrency that operates on the Ethereum blockchain with the ticker symbol BONE. It offers a decentralized exchange platform called ShibaSwap, where users can swap and trade digital assets while earning incentives in the form of BONE tokens. This platform aims to provide a secure and user-friendly environment for cryptocurrency transactions without the need for intermediaries. Additionally, Bone ShibaSwap stands out from its competitors by allowing users to stake their BONE tokens and earn rewards, promoting community participation and decentralized governance. The project is also committed to transparency, being open-source and audited, which adds to its appeal and credibility in the cryptocurrency market.