About Gnosis

Gnosis Price Data

Gnosis (GNO) currently has a price of £153.71 and is up 1.45% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 105 with a market cap of £397.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £2.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 2.6M tokens out of a total supply of 3M tokens.

Gnosis, a platform built on the Ethereum blockchain, enables users to predict event outcomes and potentially earn profits. It utilizes its native token, GNO, for market liquidity incentives, protocol governance participation, and staking in GnosisDAO. As one of the earliest players in the prediction market industry, Gnosis originated from ConsenSys, a blockchain tech company, when it was launched in 2017.