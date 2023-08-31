About Osmosis

Osmosis (OSMO) currently has a price of $0.47 and is up 30.54% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 133 with a market cap of 287.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $90.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 625.2M tokens out of a total supply of 325M tokens.

Osmosis (OSMO) is an automated market maker protocol for Cosmos. It enhances liquidity between sovereign blockchains by facilitating seamless on-chain trading through advanced pool and liquidity management tools. Osmosis promotes interoperability by enabling different Cosmos blockchains to interact and function together smoothly.