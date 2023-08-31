About Osmosis

Osmosis Price Data

Osmosis (OSMO) currently has a price of £0.55 and is up 1.59% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 116 with a market cap of £348.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £15.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 630.3M tokens out of a total supply of 1000M tokens.

Osmosis (OSMO) is an automated market maker protocol for Cosmos. It enhances liquidity between sovereign blockchains by facilitating seamless on-chain trading through advanced pool and liquidity management tools. Osmosis promotes interoperability by enabling different Cosmos blockchains to interact and function together smoothly.