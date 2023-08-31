About Basic Attention

Basic Attention Price Data

Basic Attention (BAT) currently has a price of €0.20 and is down -1.36% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 144 with a market cap of €303.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €81.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.5B tokens out of a total supply of 1.5B tokens.

The Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a digital advertising currency that uses blockchain technology to connect advertisers, publishers, and users directly, eliminating intermediaries. It is based on the Ethereum platform and was created by Brendan Eich, the co-founder of Mozilla Firefox. BAT is primarily used within the Brave Browser, which blocks ads and website trackers. Users who opt into Brave Rewards can earn BAT tokens for viewing privacy-respecting ads, while publishers get paid in BAT for user attention. This system emphasizes transparency, reduced fraud, and improved user privacy. Additionally, BAT's open-source transparent system allows users to view every transaction, enhancing trust and accuracy in the digital advertising ecosystem.