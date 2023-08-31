About 1inch

1inch (1INCH) currently has a price of £0.27 and is down -0.23% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 138 with a market cap of £280.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £29.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1B tokens out of a total supply of 1.5B tokens.

1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency token on the Ethereum blockchain that offers a decentralized exchange aggregator. This feature allows users to compare and find the most cost-effective swaps across various decentralized exchanges. With its sophisticated routing algorithm and use of smart contracts, 1inch optimizes trades by reducing slippage and saving costs. It also includes a governance token, 1INCH, which enables holders to actively participate in decision-making processes and contribute to the project's development and future direction. In summary, 1inch is a decentralized token on the Ethereum blockchain that offers a decentralized exchange aggregator. It optimizes trades and saves costs for users by utilizing a sophisticated routing algorithm and smart contracts. Additionally, it includes a governance token that enables holders to actively contribute to and participate in the project's decision-making processes.