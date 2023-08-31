About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin Price Data

Enjin Coin (ENJ) currently has a price of $0.28 and is down -1.94% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 158 with a market cap of $279.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $18.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1B tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Enjin Coin is a cryptocurrency that aims to improve the gaming industry by enabling the creation and management of virtual goods. It integrates with existing gaming platforms and infrastructures, allowing developers to easily incorporate blockchain technology into their games and create unique in-game items that can be bought, sold, and traded securely. Enjin Coin also focuses on digital ownership, allowing players to truly own their in-game assets and transfer or sell them outside of the game environment. It uses smart contracts to ensure the authenticity and scarcity of these items, adding value and trust to the ecosystem.