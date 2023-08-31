Euro Tether (EURT) currently has a price of €1.00 and is up 0.18% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 569 with a market cap of €36.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €3.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 36.4M tokens out of a total supply of 400M tokens.
Euro Tether (EURT) is a stablecoin cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain that represents the Euro at a 1:1 ratio. It offers stability in the volatile crypto market and can be used for international transfers, hedging against price fluctuations, and capital preservation. EURT provides a reliable and cost-effective alternative to traditional banking systems, with transparent transactions recorded on the Ethereum blockchain and backed by a reserve of Euros for added security.
