NEM (XEM) currently has a price of €0.033 and is down -1.55% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 148 with a market cap of €292.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €4.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 9B tokens out of a total supply of 9B tokens.
NEM (XEM) is a blockchain platform developed by the NEM Foundation in 2015. It offers innovative features like a secure messaging system, multi-signature accounts, and a reputation system. XEM serves as the platform's cryptocurrency, used for transaction fees.
