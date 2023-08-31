Explore the market at a glance: The Block's price pages are here!
All assets / Ethereum Name Service

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) EUR Price

€7.73
€0.0015 (0.02%)
About Ethereum Name Service

Ethereum Name Service Price Data

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) currently has a price of €7.73 and is up 0.019% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 170 with a market cap of €232.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €32M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 30.2M tokens out of a total supply of 100M tokens.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a decentralized domain name system built on the Ethereum blockchain. It replaces long Ethereum addresses with readable names, simplifying transactions in the Ethereum ecosystem. ENS utilizes its native cryptocurrency, ENS coin, to register and transfer domain names. With a maximum supply of 18.5 million coins, ENS supports various top-level domains and operates on the secure and transparent Ethereum blockchain.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

