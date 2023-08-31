About cDAI

cDAI (CDAI) currently has a price of $0.023 and is down -0.088% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 236 with a market cap of $155.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $192.83 of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 6.9B tokens out of a total supply of 6.9B tokens.

cDAI is a cryptographic token tied to the earning potential of DAI stablecoin deposits in the Compound protocol. By lending DAI to Compound, users earn interest in the form of cDAI, a stablecoin that increases their balance. This ERC-20 token offers a way for DAI holders to generate passive income without active trading or investing, providing attractive interest rates compared to traditional savings accounts. However, caution and individual research are advised due to the inherent risks of cryptocurrency investments.