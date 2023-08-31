About Olympus

Olympus Price Data

Olympus (OHM) currently has a price of £9.41 and is up 4.35% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 209 with a market cap of £154.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £3.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 16.4M tokens out of a total supply of 26.8M tokens.

Olympus (OHM) is a unique cryptocurrency operating on the Ethereum blockchain. It offers a decentralized reserve currency that maintains its value through algorithmic mechanisms. This is achieved through the platform's "Bonds" mechanism, where users can purchase stable coins backed by a decentralized reserve called "Treasury." Unlike other cryptocurrencies, Olympus allows token holders to propose and vote on changes to the protocol, ensuring decentralized decision-making and transparency. Users who participate in governance are also rewarded with OHM tokens.